Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 04/30/2020 - 14:06
Social
COVID-19 cases jump to 12,240 in Romania
30 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania recorded 262 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 12,240 on April 30, at 13:00, the authorities announced.

Of these, 4,017 have been declared cured. 

Suceava remains the largest coronavirus hotspot in the country, with 2,765 cases. The capital Bucharest recorded 1,275 cases. The counties of Arad and Hunedoara reported more than 500 cases each, while the counties of Bihor, Botoşani, Braşov, Mureş Neamţ and Timiş more than 400 cases each. Buzău is the county with the fewest cases – 20.

At the same time, 695 Covid-19 patients died. They had been admitted to hospitals in Bucharest and in Dolj, Iași, Suceava, Arad, Bacău, Timiș, Cluj, Neamț, Hunedoara, Constanța, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Ialomița, Bistrița-Năsăud, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Vrancea, Galați, Caraș-Severin, Mureș, Giurgiu, Bihor, Argeș, Vaslui, Botoșani, Alba, Sălaj, Brașov, Mehedinți, Teleorman, Gorj, Prahova, Vâlcea and Călărași counties.

Furthermore, 221 patients are currently admitted to intensive care units.

Throughout Romania, 12,053 people were under institutionalized quarantine, while 22,229 people were isolating at home.

So far, 175,374 tests were carried out at a national level.

Outside of the country, 2,206 Romanian citizens were diagnosed with the Covid-19 infection, 21 were declared cured, and 88 died since the start of the pandemic.

(Photo: Anya Ivanova/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 04/30/2020 - 14:06
Social
COVID-19 cases jump to 12,240 in Romania
30 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania recorded 262 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 12,240 on April 30, at 13:00, the authorities announced.

Of these, 4,017 have been declared cured. 

Suceava remains the largest coronavirus hotspot in the country, with 2,765 cases. The capital Bucharest recorded 1,275 cases. The counties of Arad and Hunedoara reported more than 500 cases each, while the counties of Bihor, Botoşani, Braşov, Mureş Neamţ and Timiş more than 400 cases each. Buzău is the county with the fewest cases – 20.

At the same time, 695 Covid-19 patients died. They had been admitted to hospitals in Bucharest and in Dolj, Iași, Suceava, Arad, Bacău, Timiș, Cluj, Neamț, Hunedoara, Constanța, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Ialomița, Bistrița-Năsăud, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Vrancea, Galați, Caraș-Severin, Mureș, Giurgiu, Bihor, Argeș, Vaslui, Botoșani, Alba, Sălaj, Brașov, Mehedinți, Teleorman, Gorj, Prahova, Vâlcea and Călărași counties.

Furthermore, 221 patients are currently admitted to intensive care units.

Throughout Romania, 12,053 people were under institutionalized quarantine, while 22,229 people were isolating at home.

So far, 175,374 tests were carried out at a national level.

Outside of the country, 2,206 Romanian citizens were diagnosed with the Covid-19 infection, 21 were declared cured, and 88 died since the start of the pandemic.

(Photo: Anya Ivanova/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

29 April 2020
Culture
Former Intercontinental Bucharest GM launches inspirational book based on his life
30 April 2020
Culture & History
Lockdown reading: Romanian books to try while staying at home
29 April 2020
Politics
Update: Romania's Senate rejects draft bill for Szeklerland autonomy passed without debate by Chamber of Deputies
29 April 2020
Social
About 200 Romanian workers at slaughterhouse in Germany infected with COVID-19
28 April 2020
Social
Romania’s president: Lifting some restrictions doesn’t mean that life returns to normal after May 15
29 April 2020
Entertainment
Coronavirus in Romania: Virtual concerts & parties to live stream online this May 1
28 April 2020
Business
Romania’s support program for SMEs successfully launched on second try. Over 2,800 firms apply in 1 hour
23 April 2020
Social
Pope Francis sends medical equipment to hospital in "Romania's Lombardy" on his name day