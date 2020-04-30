COVID-19 cases jump to 12,240 in Romania

Romania recorded 262 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 12,240 on April 30, at 13:00, the authorities announced.

Of these, 4,017 have been declared cured.

Suceava remains the largest coronavirus hotspot in the country, with 2,765 cases. The capital Bucharest recorded 1,275 cases. The counties of Arad and Hunedoara reported more than 500 cases each, while the counties of Bihor, Botoşani, Braşov, Mureş Neamţ and Timiş more than 400 cases each. Buzău is the county with the fewest cases – 20.

At the same time, 695 Covid-19 patients died. They had been admitted to hospitals in Bucharest and in Dolj, Iași, Suceava, Arad, Bacău, Timiș, Cluj, Neamț, Hunedoara, Constanța, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Ialomița, Bistrița-Năsăud, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Vrancea, Galați, Caraș-Severin, Mureș, Giurgiu, Bihor, Argeș, Vaslui, Botoșani, Alba, Sălaj, Brașov, Mehedinți, Teleorman, Gorj, Prahova, Vâlcea and Călărași counties.

Furthermore, 221 patients are currently admitted to intensive care units.

Throughout Romania, 12,053 people were under institutionalized quarantine, while 22,229 people were isolating at home.

So far, 175,374 tests were carried out at a national level.

Outside of the country, 2,206 Romanian citizens were diagnosed with the Covid-19 infection, 21 were declared cured, and 88 died since the start of the pandemic.

(Photo: Anya Ivanova/ Dreamstime)

