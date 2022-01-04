Profile picture for user sfodor
Romania’s daily Covid-19 case count rises to 3,900, highest level since mid-November last year

04 January 2022
Romania reported 3,900 Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, more than double the number on Monday, January 3, when 1,756 cases were counted. The number of cases reported on Mondays is usually lower as fewer tests are performed over the weekend. 

It is the highest daily case tally since mid-November of last year, when 4,128 cases were reported on November 16 and 3,535 on November 17. Since end-December the daily count has risen to over 1,000 after three weeks below this landmark.  

The January 4 cases were reported after 63,510 tests were carried out: 20,744 RT-PCR tests and 42,766 rapid ones.

At the same time, 52 deaths were reported, five of them outside of the reporting period.

A total of 2,593 Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals in the country, 390 of them to intensive care units. 

By January 4, 1,816,956 Covid-19 cases were reported in the country, and 1,745,012 patients have recovered.

Romania heads towards Omicron wave with no Covid Pass and weak vaccination rate

