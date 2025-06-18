Romanian Court of Auditors finds irregular bonuses and project delays at Transelectrica  

The Romanian Court of Auditors has completed an audit of national electricity transmission operator Transelectrica (BVB: TEL) for the period 2020–2022, uncovering irregularities in salary payments and delays in infrastructure projects, Ziarul Financiar reported on June 17.

According to the audit report, Transelectrica awarded special bonuses totaling RON 12 million (EUR 2.4 million) during the audited period without documenting employee performance evaluations or citing specific high-impact contributions. The report states that these payments were made outside the provisions of the company’s collective labor agreement.

In addition, auditors identified salary increases amounting to RON 17 million (EUR 3.4 million), equivalent to RON8,410 (EUR 1,680) per employee, granted without reference to the occasions stipulated in the labor contract, such as public holidays or special events.

The report also highlighted major delays and deficiencies in the execution of investment projects. None of the contracts included in the audit sample were completed within their initial contractual timelines. The Court warned that such delays could result in price adjustments due to recent economic fluctuations and could hinder Romania’s ability to meet energy transition objectives.

“These delays may lead to cost overruns and failure to implement projects within the optimal timeframe under the current conditions of the energy transition,” the Court of Auditors stated.

Transelectrica, which operates under the authority of the Ministry of Energy, plays a central role in managing the national electricity transmission network and in implementing critical infrastructure projects co-financed by European funds. The findings may lead to further internal reviews and possible legal or administrative measures, though no official response from Transelectrica had been issued as of the reporting date.

(Photo: 17s/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com