Sibiu’s Council Tower to undergo restoration with EUR 3.2 mln in EU funding

One of Sibiu’s most iconic landmarks, the Council Tower (Turnul Sfatului), will soon undergo a major restoration after the city secured nearly RON 16 million (around EUR 3.2 million) in non-reimbursable funding through the “Regiunea Centru” programme. The project, managed by the Regional Development Agency (ADR) Centru, aims to preserve and enhance a symbol of the city’s rich historical and cultural identity.

According to ADR Centru, the total value of the restoration contract is roughly RON 15.9 million, with more than RON 15.8 million covered by European funds under Priority 8 – “An Attractive Region.”

Dating back to between 1224 and 1241, the Council Tower is one of Sibiu’s oldest structures and a surviving element of the city's second medieval fortification belt. It has served multiple roles over its 800-year history - from grain storage and prison to fire watchtower and, more recently, a popular exhibition and observation space. Its enduring presence made it a silent witness to events such as the Mongol invasion of 1241.

Despite being structurally sound, the tower shows visible signs of wear. Damage to finishes, infiltration of rainwater, and inefficient window frames are just a few of the issues that the restoration project will address. Internally, problems include worn stone steps, mismatched repair materials, dirty surfaces, signs of vandalism, and outdated lighting and exhibit systems.

The upcoming works are set to restore the tower’s integrity while maintaining its historical value. Wooden staircases between the third and sixth floors will be replaced with metal structures, the brick walls will be reinforced where damaged, and both interior and exterior surfaces will be replastered.

Accessibility improvements will include tactile handrails with descriptive texts for visually impaired visitors, along with an audio guide.

Tourism is a key pillar of Sibiu’s economy, supported by both its heritage buildings and a thriving cultural scene. The city has consistently invested in restoring its historic assets, particularly since its designation as European Capital of Culture in 2007 — the same year Romania joined the EU. That momentum has continued through successive EU funding cycles, with past beneficiaries including the ASTRA Museum complex and the Evangelical Church in Huet Square.

According to Simion Crețu, general director of ADR Centru, EU grants allocated to Sibiu’s monuments now exceed EUR 10 million, including the current Council Tower project.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Rui Vale De Sousa/Dreamstime.com)