Local authorities in Târgovişte, southern Romania, inaugurated the restored building of the former Cavalry School at the end of last week. The building is also where the trial and execution of the former communist leader Nicoale Ceaușescu and his wife took place in December 1989.

Built between 1907–1910 in Neo-Romanian style, the former Cavalry School was intended for the training of officers in the Royal Army and marked the professionalization of the modern Romanian army. It is also where, in 1989, Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu and his wife Elena Ceaușescu were speedily tried and executed, according to News.ro.

The rehabilitation project was made possible through a project carried out by the Dâmboviţa County Council, in partnership with organizations from Norway and Romania, and financed through the EEA Grants 2014–2021.

The space now hosts the Museum of Military Traditions, a modern, interactive place open to the public. It has multimedia exhibitions and interactive installations.

The total investment value was over RON 22 million (EUR 4.3 million), of which the non-reimbursable funding exceeded RON 8 million (EUR 1.58 million). The project involved major interventions, from structural consolidation and facade restoration to the integration of a panoramic elevator and contemporary facilities, carried out with respect for architectural authenticity.

(Photo source: Scoaladecavalerie.ro)