Council of Europe report says Romania made progress against human trafficking, gaps remain in victim support and prevention

Romania has made notable progress in combating human trafficking, but additional efforts are needed to protect vulnerable groups from trafficking risks, identify and assist victims, and punish the perpetrators, according to a new report published by the Group of Experts on Action against Trafficking in Human Beings (GRETA) of the Council of Europe.

The report evaluated the measures taken by Romania since 2021 to prevent vulnerable people falling victim to trafficking in human beings, to detect and support victims, and to punish the offenders, paying particular attention to how offenders use information and communication technology (ICT) to identify and exploit their victims, and the way law enforcement uses this technology to combat this crime, according to the press release.

GRETA welcomed Romania’s recent legislative reforms that toughen penalties for human trafficking and expand victims’ access to legal aid and compensation. Positive steps also include the adoption of a new 2024–2028 National Anti-Trafficking Strategy and the creation of an interministerial committee to coordinate efforts.

Romania remains mainly a source country for trafficking victims, though it is increasingly a destination as well, the same source said. Between 2020 and 2024, authorities identified 2,662 victims (nearly half of them children), most exploited for sex, followed by forced labour, begging, and criminal activities.

Most victims were Romanian nationals trafficked domestically or abroad, primarily to the UK, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain.

The report also highlighted that children from Roma communities, those in institutional care, and children living on the streets remain most at risk of trafficking. Since many identified victims had previously been in state care, GRETA urged Romanian authorities to boost funding for child protection services and expand social and economic programmes for vulnerable children.

Moreover, the group also pointed to major shortcomings in safeguarding persons with disabilities in residential centres, calling for regular, independent monitoring of such facilities.

GRETA further raised concern over the growing number of migrant workers, particularly from South Asia, who face heightened risks of exploitation due to language barriers, deceptive recruitment, and weak labour protections. The group called on Romania to strengthen labour oversight, regulate recruitment agencies, and monitor fraudulent online job offers.

Moreover, while welcoming Romania’s adoption of the new National Mechanism for Identification and Referral of Trafficking Victims in 2023, GRETA raised concerns about ongoing obstacles to proactive victim detection, such as limited professional training and a lack of labour inspectors. The report also called for better victim support, including safe housing, sufficient funding, and access to healthcare.

“In recent years, the Romanian authorities have detected an increased use of online platforms for recruiting and exploiting victims, including through sex video chat activities. To tackle this risk, they have carried out awareness-raising campaigns on online exploitation risks and training programmes for police officers and prosecutors. Moreover, the Romanian Police use forensic software to detect online sexual exploitation. GRETA welcomes these steps and encourages the authorities to continue investing in training and digital tools to conduct proactive investigations, and to strengthen co-operation with ICT companies and internet service providers,” reads the press release.

Between 2020 and 2024, Romanian courts convicted 764 individuals for human trafficking offences, according to the report. To prevent cases from being downgraded to lesser offences, GRETA called for more training and specialisation among investigators, prosecutors, and judges. It also flags concerns over lengthy court proceedings and the involvement of public officials in trafficking activities.

Moreover, while more victims have been awarded compensation, few have received it, as confiscated assets are not consistently used for this purpose. Thus, GRETA urged Romania to amend its legislation to ensure that victims of sexual exploitation can claim compensation for the earnings withheld from them by traffickers.

