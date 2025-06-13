Public access expanded at presidential Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest under new program

The Presidential Administration announced that the “Open Doors at Cotroceni Palace” event will become a permanent feature starting June 14, following approval from president Nicușor Dan. Visitors will be able to explore designated areas of the Bucharest palace complex every Saturday and Sunday between 10:00 AM and 6:00 PM.

Admission will be free of charge for several key outdoor and historical sites within the complex, including the Ceremonial Plateau, the northern garden of the palace, the Baroque Terrace, Cotroceni Palace Church, and the interior courtyards adjacent to the Presidential Administration and the National Cotroceni Museum.

Entry on weekends will be granted exclusively through the main gate on Professor Doctor Gheorghe Marinescu Boulevard. Exiting the complex will be permitted either through the same gate or via the one located at the intersection of Bulevardul Geniului and Șoseaua Cotroceni.

In conjunction with the open-door event, the National Cotroceni Museum will also continue to offer access without prior booking, incorporating the state rooms and protocol halls of the Presidential Administration into the museum tour.

Weekend visitors will be able to choose the full tour, which includes the museum's two floors and the Presidential Administration’s representation spaces (C9 building, ground floor), at a price of RON 70. No guided tours will be available on Saturdays and Sundays. Students benefit from a 75% discount, while pensioners receive 50% off.

During the week, from Tuesday to Friday, access is granted only via the museum’s gate on Șoseaua Cotroceni. Guided and unguided tour options are available from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, with the last entry at 5:00 PM. Prices range from RON 10 for temporary exhibitions to RON 50 for the full guided museum tour.

To avoid queues, visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets online through the official museum website at Muzeulcotroceni.ro.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)