Big residential project north of Bucharest adds 500 new units this year

Turkish real estate developer Opus Land will invest over EUR 22 million in 2020 in the ongoing development of its Cosmopolis residential project complex of Bucharest, one of the biggest projects of this kind in Romania.

Approximately 500 new apartments and villas are scheduled for delivery in the project this year, along with new facilities that will add to the existing ones, including a state kindergarten.

Thus, the project will reach an overall number of over 4,100 units delivered and a community of over 10,000 inhabitants, by the end of this year, after total investments of over EUR 350 million since the project was launched more than ten years ago.

“The story of Cosmopolis will continue for at least another 10 years and, in the end, the project will be the first new city developed in Romania after 1989,” said Gabriel Voicu, sales director SVN Romania and project manager Cosmopolis.

Sales in Cosmopolis registered an increase of 18% in 2019 compared to the previous year, reaching 550 units.

“2019’s results are excellent, especially if we consider the difficult beginning of the year, with the new indebtedness ceiling and the increase in interest rates,” Voicu added.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Cosmopolis)