Romanian dietary supplement producer Cosmo Pharm opens EUR 2 million research and production lab

Dietary supplement producer Cosmo Pharm has opened a laboratory for supplement research and production following a EUR 2 million investment. This is part of the company’s broader strategy to increase output at its Ilfov facility by up to 40% in response to rising demand.

Following this investment, the company plans to launch 40 new formulas in 2025, expanding its product portfolio to approximately 220 dietary supplements.

Cosmo Pharm aims to grow its market share in Romania by 10–15% in 2025 and boost exports by 25% by strengthening its presence in China, Vietnam, the UAE, and Western Europe. The company also plans to enter the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), it said.

The new lab, covering more than 700 sqm, integrates advanced technologies to optimize both manufacturing and R&D, the company said.

Founded in 1994, Cosmo Pharm is a 100% Romanian-owned company specializing in the production, import, and distribution of dietary supplements. It operates a production facility in Tunari, Ilfov, and has an expanding international distribution network. The company collaborates with global nutraceutical partners, such as Kaneka, Sabinsa, Nexira, Gnosis, and Kyowa Hakko Bio.

