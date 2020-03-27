Romania Insider
Romanian cosmetics manufacturers launch new products to fight Covid-19
27 March 2020
Romanian cosmetics producer Farmec, based in Cluj-Napoca, has already started to produce two new sanitizing products for personal use: a hand sanitizing lotion and a disinfectant gel, Adevarulfinanciar.ro reported.

These two sanitizing products will be produced as a matter of urgency with the existing resources and deliveries will be prioritized to meet requests from state institutions. Depending on the stocks available, Farmec's products will also be distributed to sales channels for final consumers.

The company is in dialogue with the authorities for obtaining all approvals to quickly begin the production of biocides. Farmec continues the research and development of new disinfectants for hands and surfaces.

Separately, the Romanian manufacturer of cosmetic products Gerocossen has announced that it has two biocidal products for human hygiene.

The company decided to adapt part of the production process, in order to produce sanitary products, disinfectants and biocidal products for human use and other purposes, which have become a necessity in the context of the Covid-19 epidemic. Also, the company has already launched a product for hand hygiene and is working to increase production capacity, for maximum availability.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

