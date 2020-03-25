Romania Insider
Large Romanian chemical group starts producing ready-to-use biocide
25 March 2020
Romanian chemical group Chimcomplex, owned by local businessman Stefan Vuza, has received the official certification to produce and sell sodium hypochlorite in concentration of 1.25% to be used as ready-to-use biocide, the company announced in a press release.

The company announced it would start hypochlorite production at both of its industrial platforms, located in Ramnicu Valcea and Onesti, in an effort to help slow down and limit the spread of Covid-19 in Romania.

The first deliveries will be prioritized according to emergencies and will go to institutions that need acute disinfection of external spaces. The company estimates it will be able to deliver 1,000 tons of such disinfectants to every county in Romania.

“We have accelerated investments and are preparing the infrastructure to distribute hypochlorite as efficiently as possible at national level. Our production capacities can cover the national needs in this period, with an intensive 24/7 production and packaging program,” said Tivadar Runtag, CEO of Chimcomplex.

Chlorine is the safest solution for disinfection. Used in the recommended concentrations is not harmful to the human body and the environment. That is why the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommend it for surface cleaning against Covid-19.

The company has been producing sodium hypochlorite with a concentration of 12.5% since 1960, both for the domestic market and for exports to neighbouring countries. Chimcomplex has changed its industrial production lines over the past weeks in order to be able to produce sodium hypochlorite in the concentration needed when used as biocide, in the context of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The company seeks to develop a network of local distributors for its new products. 

(Photo source: Chimcomplex.ro)

1
 

