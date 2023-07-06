Justice

Corruption in public sector still high in Romania as deficit of judges increases, EC says

06 July 2023

A report by the European Commission (EC) on the rule of law in EU member states indicates that corruption in the public sector remains high in Romania, while the lack of judges is worrying.

The European Commission report, cited by Biziday, notes that the Romanian judicial system has been completely revised through the amendment of the three laws of justice and that progress has been made in several areas. However, the report highlights that the increasing deficit of judges raises serious concerns, as it could have a negative impact on the quality and efficiency of the judiciary over time. 

One example of the problem with the lack of personnel is the DNA. Although the European Commission has noted the progress made by the National Anticorruption Directorate in managing operational challenges, it acknowledges that the recruitment process for personnel remains a serious issue for the institution.

“The level of perceived judicial independence in Romania continues to be average among both the general public and companies. Overall, 51% of the general population and 56% of companies perceive the level of independence of courts and judges to be ‘fairly or very good’ in 2023,” the report says. It also notes that “the overall efficiency in civil and commercial cases has improved, with the length of proceedings decreasing in all instances.”

The Commission emphasizes that Romania has made significant progress in combating corruption, including high-level cases, but although some improvements are evident, corruption in the public sector remains high. The EC expresses concern that the Government's Emergency Ordinance to clarify the statute of limitations has faced delayed legislative response and has led to the closure of corruption cases and the annulment of convictions.

The report concludes by highlighting that no measures have been taken to strengthen the freedom and editorial independence of the media. Moreover, the transparency of media funding, particularly by political parties, has seen little improvement. Cases of harassment and violence against journalists continue to be a problem.

Lastly, the European Commission underlines that there has been no progress in introducing lobbying rules in the Romanian Parliament or in accrediting a national human rights institution based on UN principles.

