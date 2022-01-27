Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 01/27/2022 - 07:41
Business

Corporate loans in Romania up 26% YoY in 2021

27 January 2022
The stock of non-government loans increased last year by 14.8% YoY (+6.1% in real terms), to a total of RON 324 bln (EUR 65 bln), amid a 19.6% increase in the stock of local currency loans and a more modest 3.9% advance of the forex loans (expressed in local currency), according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Corporate lending, fueled by Government schemes, has thrived. In real terms, the local currency loans increased by 10.6% YoY, while the forex loans expressed in euros advanced by 2.2% YoY.

The stock of local currency loans thus reached RON 234 bln, while the forex loans edged up to RON 89.3 bln. The highest annual growth rate was recorded for the local currency corporate loans, where the balance increased by 26% to RON 98 bln. At the same time, the local currency loans to households increased by 15.3%, to RON 136 bln.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
