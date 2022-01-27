Corporate loans in Romania up 26% YoY in 2021

The stock of non-government loans increased last year by 14.8% YoY (+6.1% in real terms), to a total of RON 324 bln (EUR 65 bln), amid a 19.6% increase in the stock of local currency loans and a more modest 3.9% advance of the forex loans (expressed in local currency), according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Corporate lending, fueled by Government schemes, has thrived. In real terms, the local currency loans increased by 10.6% YoY, while the forex loans expressed in euros advanced by 2.2% YoY.

The stock of local currency loans thus reached RON 234 bln, while the forex loans edged up to RON 89.3 bln. The highest annual growth rate was recorded for the local currency corporate loans, where the balance increased by 26% to RON 98 bln. At the same time, the local currency loans to households increased by 15.3%, to RON 136 bln.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com