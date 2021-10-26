Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 10/26/2021 - 07:56
Business

Corporate lending keeps gaining momentum in Romania

26 October 2021


The stock of bank loans in Romania rose by 13.4% YoY at the end of September, to RON 314.6 bln (EUR 63.6 bln, 28% of GDP), with the local currency loans rising faster - by 18.4% YoY to RON 225.3 bln (EUR 45.5 bln), according to data from the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

For comparison, the 12-month rolling GDP increased (nominal terms) by 5% as of June 2021 (latest available data), while the headline inflation rate accelerated to 6.3% YoY as of September.

The dynamics of the local currency lending (+18.4% YoY as of September) is more intense in the corporate segment (+23.7% YoY) compared to the retail segment (+15.0% YoY).

The growth rate in the corporate segment tripled from 7.5% YoY as of December, and it did not even double from 9.1% YoY at the end of last year. Compared to August, the growth rates have increased in both segments.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

iulian@romania-insider.com


