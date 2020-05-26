Romania reports more than 18,400 coronavirus cases

Romania recorded 146 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 18,429 on Tuesday, May 26, at 13:00, the authorities announced.

Out of the confirmed cases, 11,874 people have recovered and were discharged from the hospital.

At the same time, 1,210 coronavirus patients died. They had been admitted to hospitals in Bucharest and in Dolj, Iași, Suceava, Arad, Bacău, Timiș, Cluj, Neamț, Hunedoara, Constanța, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Ialomița, Bistrița-Năsăud, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Vrancea, Galați, Caraș-Severin, Mureș, Giurgiu, Bihor, Argeș, Vaslui, Botoșani, Alba, Sălaj, Brașov, Mehedinți, Teleorman, Gorj, Prahova, Vâlcea, Călărași, Maramureș, Olt and Ilfov counties.

Meanwhile, 181 patients were admitted to intensive care units.

Throughout Romania, 5,287 people were under institutionalized quarantine. Another 75,782 people were isolating at home.

By May 26, 385,728 tests had been carried out nation-wide.

Outside of the country, 3,067 Romanian citizens tested positive for the Covid-19 infection. Since the start of the pandemic, 106 of them died, while 22 have recovered.

