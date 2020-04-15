Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 15:24
Social
Romania’s president slams Easter agreement between Interior Min. and Church: Stay Home! Otherwise, after the holidays, we will have funerals!
15 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis criticized the agreement between the Interior Ministry and the Orthodox Church that translates into a relaxation of the COVID-19 restrictions on the occasion of Orthodox Easter. He once again asked Romanians to stay home and respect social distancing even on Easter.

“Dear Romanians, no matter what others say, I tell you the same thing that the doctors say, starting with the minister of health, the same thing that the experts say, the same thing that the World Health Organization says: Stay at home! Otherwise, after the holidays, we will have funerals!” Iohannis said in a statement on Wednesday, April 15.

The president thus renewed his call to Romanians to respect the COVID-19 restrictions, which he launched on Tuesday, April 14, when he signed the decree for extending the state of emergency in the country by another month.

On the same day, interior minister Marcel Vela, the key person in setting and enforcing the COVID-19 restrictions in Romania, announced that he signed an agreement with the head of the Orthodox Church, patriarch Daniel, allowing churches all over the country to distribute blessed bread (known as paste) and the Holy Fire to believers on Easter. Moreover, the minister said that the personnel under his coordination (national and local police, firefighters, and military) would help church volunteers take the Holy Fire to believers on Easter night. As for the blessed bread, he agreed to allow churches to distribute it to believers in specially arranged places, respecting the social distancing restrictions.

However, many criticized the agreement saying that it signaled the relaxation of restrictions that have been in place for a month since the state of emergency was declared in the country.

President Klaus Iohannis said that the agreement between the Interior Ministry and the Church caused more confusion and complications than good.

“It is regrettable to note, both in our lives and in public life, that often the best intentions generate the greatest complications. This seems to be the case with a so-called agreement between the Ministry of Interior and the Orthodox Church. Probably the intentions are very good, but no one has understood very well its purpose. Many Romanians have understood that it is time to relax. It’s not the case! And the explanations given have been too optimistic,” Iohannis explained.

“In a few minutes, I will start a meeting with prime minister Orban, minister Vela, other ministers and advisers. In this meeting I will ask PM Orban and the minister of the interior to review this agreement, to find, if they want, a formula that respects the principle "Stay home!" and, obviously, respects all military orders,” the president added.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 15:24
Social
Romania’s president slams Easter agreement between Interior Min. and Church: Stay Home! Otherwise, after the holidays, we will have funerals!
15 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis criticized the agreement between the Interior Ministry and the Orthodox Church that translates into a relaxation of the COVID-19 restrictions on the occasion of Orthodox Easter. He once again asked Romanians to stay home and respect social distancing even on Easter.

“Dear Romanians, no matter what others say, I tell you the same thing that the doctors say, starting with the minister of health, the same thing that the experts say, the same thing that the World Health Organization says: Stay at home! Otherwise, after the holidays, we will have funerals!” Iohannis said in a statement on Wednesday, April 15.

The president thus renewed his call to Romanians to respect the COVID-19 restrictions, which he launched on Tuesday, April 14, when he signed the decree for extending the state of emergency in the country by another month.

On the same day, interior minister Marcel Vela, the key person in setting and enforcing the COVID-19 restrictions in Romania, announced that he signed an agreement with the head of the Orthodox Church, patriarch Daniel, allowing churches all over the country to distribute blessed bread (known as paste) and the Holy Fire to believers on Easter. Moreover, the minister said that the personnel under his coordination (national and local police, firefighters, and military) would help church volunteers take the Holy Fire to believers on Easter night. As for the blessed bread, he agreed to allow churches to distribute it to believers in specially arranged places, respecting the social distancing restrictions.

However, many criticized the agreement saying that it signaled the relaxation of restrictions that have been in place for a month since the state of emergency was declared in the country.

President Klaus Iohannis said that the agreement between the Interior Ministry and the Church caused more confusion and complications than good.

“It is regrettable to note, both in our lives and in public life, that often the best intentions generate the greatest complications. This seems to be the case with a so-called agreement between the Ministry of Interior and the Orthodox Church. Probably the intentions are very good, but no one has understood very well its purpose. Many Romanians have understood that it is time to relax. It’s not the case! And the explanations given have been too optimistic,” Iohannis explained.

“In a few minutes, I will start a meeting with prime minister Orban, minister Vela, other ministers and advisers. In this meeting I will ask PM Orban and the minister of the interior to review this agreement, to find, if they want, a formula that respects the principle "Stay home!" and, obviously, respects all military orders,” the president added.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

15 April 2020
Social
Romania’s president slams Easter agreement between Interior Min. and Church: Stay Home! Otherwise, after the holidays, we will have funerals!
14 April 2020
Social
Romanian Police will help the Orthodox Church pass the Holy Light to believers amid COVID-19 restrictions
14 April 2020
Social
Romania’s president extends state of emergency due to COVID-19: The danger hasn’t passed!
14 April 2020
Business
Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air lays off 19% of its employees, cuts pilots’ salaries due to COVID-19
09 April 2020
Social
Thousands of Romanian seasonal workers fly to Germany despite COVID-19 restrictions
10 April 2020
Cuisine
Easter in Romania: Traditional recipes to try at home
09 April 2020
Business
#ReStart: Biggest company in Romania plans to fully resume operations at the beginning of May
09 April 2020
Business
Biggest online retailer in Romania starts selling masks with no retail margin to meet COVID-19 demand