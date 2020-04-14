Romanian Police will help the Orthodox Church pass the Holy Light to believers amid COVID-19 restrictions

Romania’s Ministry of Interior has reached an agreement with the Romanian Orthodox Church to form mixed crews that will distribute the Holy Light on Eastern night. The authorities have also allowed the Church to distribute blessed bread (Paste) to believers on Friday and Saturday.

“In order to provide spiritual relief to all those who are going through hard times, we will help the Orthodox Church in the distribution of the Holy Light on Easter Night,” interior minister Marcel Vela announced on Tursday evening, April 14. The Holy Light will be distributed to hospitals and quarantine centers as well.

Vela announced that the measures provided in the military ordinances regarding social distancing will have to be observed even on Easter night. Among others, the formation of groups larger than three persons is forbidden.

The Orthodox Church will also be allowed to distribute the bread blessed in Good Thursday, known as "Paste" on Friday, April 17 and Saturday, April 18, from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm in all parishes, in specially arranged places. The churches and volunteers who will distribute the bread must observe the same safety rules as those enforced in supermarkets.

People will be allowed to go to the places where the bread is distributed and have to fill in and carry with them a statement in this regard.

Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis signed on Tuesday, April 14, the degree to extend the state of emergency in the country for another 30 days to limit the spreading of COVID-19. He urged the citizen to respect the restrictions imposed by the authorities.

All public events, including church service, are currently banned in Romania, which means that believers will not be allowed to attend Easter service, an unprecedented measure in the country.

Large crowds usually gather at churches across the country on Easter night to take the Holy Light. However, in such circumstances, it is almost impossible to observe the social distancing safety measures imposed for preventing the spreading of the new coronavirus (see opening photo). Thus, the authorities have remained firm in not allowing people to go to church on Easter night.

Despite the restrictions, some public figures, including priests who enjoy high levels of popularity in social media, have urged Romanians to ignore the ban and got o church on Easter night.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Mircea Manole)