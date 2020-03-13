Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 11:30
Sports
Coronavirus: Romania’s Football Federation suspends all competitions in March
13 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Football Federation (FRF) also decided to suspend all football and futsal competitions scheduled to take place this month (until March 31), following the measures announced by the Romanian authorities to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

 “The Romanian Football Federation considers it a duty to protect the family of Romanian football and to actively participate in the measures that the Government of Romania and the international authorities recommend for the protection of public health,” FRF said in a press release.

Therefore, all men’s and women’s football matches, as well as the futsal competitions will be suspended until March 31. Depending on the evolution of the situation at national level, this decision can be changed, FRF said.

“Even if the matches were being organized without spectators, the FRF considers that the movement of the specialized teams and the staff is a high risk,” the Football Federation also said.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 11:30
Sports
Coronavirus: Romania’s Football Federation suspends all competitions in March
13 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Football Federation (FRF) also decided to suspend all football and futsal competitions scheduled to take place this month (until March 31), following the measures announced by the Romanian authorities to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

 “The Romanian Football Federation considers it a duty to protect the family of Romanian football and to actively participate in the measures that the Government of Romania and the international authorities recommend for the protection of public health,” FRF said in a press release.

Therefore, all men’s and women’s football matches, as well as the futsal competitions will be suspended until March 31. Depending on the evolution of the situation at national level, this decision can be changed, FRF said.

“Even if the matches were being organized without spectators, the FRF considers that the movement of the specialized teams and the staff is a high risk,” the Football Federation also said.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

13 March 2020
Politics
Coronavirus reaches Govt.: Romania’s PM calls press conference to say he will go into self-isolation
12 March 2020
Politics
Romania’s PM-designate steps aside to let current PM get new mandate
11 March 2020
Social
World Health Organization declares COVID-19 pandemic
11 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Wizz Air announces that quarantine measures have been expanded to those coming from regions of Germany, France and Spain
11 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus crisis: Several flights between Romania and Germany cancelled. Passenger says flight from Munich turned back from Romanian airspace
11 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities tighten safety measures, events with over 100 people restricted
11 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Five infected, hospital closed after retired cop ignored safety measures
11 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus: Over 40,000 people coming from Italy have entered Romania in last two weeks

Get in Touch with Us