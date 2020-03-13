Coronavirus: Romania’s Football Federation suspends all competitions in March

The Romanian Football Federation (FRF) also decided to suspend all football and futsal competitions scheduled to take place this month (until March 31), following the measures announced by the Romanian authorities to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“The Romanian Football Federation considers it a duty to protect the family of Romanian football and to actively participate in the measures that the Government of Romania and the international authorities recommend for the protection of public health,” FRF said in a press release.

Therefore, all men’s and women’s football matches, as well as the futsal competitions will be suspended until March 31. Depending on the evolution of the situation at national level, this decision can be changed, FRF said.

“Even if the matches were being organized without spectators, the FRF considers that the movement of the specialized teams and the staff is a high risk,” the Football Federation also said.

[email protected]