Coronavirus in Romania: Mobile hospital for Covid-19 patients to be set up near Iasi

A mobile hospital with 250 beds for patients diagnosed with Covid-19 will be set up in the area of the TransAgropolis Industrial Park in Letcani, close to the city of Iasi, according to Maricel Popa, president of the Iasi County Council. The new medical unit will serve the entire northeast region.

The mobile hospital will be jointly purchased by the County Councils of Iasi, Neamt and Bacau, through the Euronest Inter-Community Development Association, Popa also said, according to News.ro. The investment amounts to EUR 17.6 million.

The new medical facility will have a special area for medical analysis and patient testing, operating rooms, intensive care wards with 50-70 beds, and storage rooms for medical materials.

The mobile hospital is to be delivered in 15-20 days, while the installation will take another five to seven days.

“The hospital can be used even after the pandemic, for campaigns or medical caravans in rural areas of the Moldova region, for any other medical emergency, or may be passed under the administration of the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations," Maricel Popa said.

Iasi County Council announced on Friday, April 3, on its Facebook page, that the county councilors approved the allocation of EUR 10.3 million for the purchase of the mobile hospital for cases diagnosed with Covid-19. The County Councils of Neamt and Bacau will also allocate EUR 3.2 million, and EUR 4.1 million, respectively.

A military mobile hospital was already installed near Bucharest, with a similar medical facility being set up in Constanta. In addition, local NGO Daruieste Viata has started the construction of a modular hospital in the courtyard of the Elias Hospital in Bucharest, also for Covid-19 patients.

[email protected]