Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 13:24
Social
Romania’s daily coronavirus count stays above 1,600
17 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania recorded 1,679 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 108,690 on Thursday, September 17, according to the daily report released at 13:00.

Separately, 478 patients retested positive for Covid-19.

Today’s count is the second-highest since the start of the pandemic. Yesterday, September 16, the country reported a record 1,713 cases, the highest daily count so far.

Twenty-seven coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 4,312 since the start of the pandemic.

Of those who passed away in the past 24 hours, two were from the 40-49 age group, three from the 50-59 age group, seven from the 60-69 group, nine from the 70-79 group, and six were older than 80. Twenty-six of them had previous medical conditions.

At the same time, 6,960 coronavirus patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 460 of them in intensive care units.

By September 17, 2,160,669 tests were carried out at a national level, 24,025 of them in the past 24 hours.

Furthermore, 11,540 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, while 5,807 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 38,167 people were under quarantine at home, while seven were under institutionalized quarantine. 

(Photo: Ina Plavans/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 13:24
Social
Romania’s daily coronavirus count stays above 1,600
17 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania recorded 1,679 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 108,690 on Thursday, September 17, according to the daily report released at 13:00.

Separately, 478 patients retested positive for Covid-19.

Today’s count is the second-highest since the start of the pandemic. Yesterday, September 16, the country reported a record 1,713 cases, the highest daily count so far.

Twenty-seven coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 4,312 since the start of the pandemic.

Of those who passed away in the past 24 hours, two were from the 40-49 age group, three from the 50-59 age group, seven from the 60-69 group, nine from the 70-79 group, and six were older than 80. Twenty-six of them had previous medical conditions.

At the same time, 6,960 coronavirus patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 460 of them in intensive care units.

By September 17, 2,160,669 tests were carried out at a national level, 24,025 of them in the past 24 hours.

Furthermore, 11,540 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, while 5,807 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 38,167 people were under quarantine at home, while seven were under institutionalized quarantine. 

(Photo: Ina Plavans/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

17 September 2020
Social
World Bank report: Children in Romania will reach only 58% of their productive potential, compared to 75% in Poland
16 September 2020
OpEd
Comment: How a “dog” and a “plane” could seal Bucharest’s fate for the next four years
16 September 2020
Business
Big deal on Bucharest Stock Exchange: Fondul Proprietatea sells 2.5% of OMV Petrom
15 September 2020
Social
A digital revolution: Romanian Lottery goes online
11 September 2020
Social
Bucharest’s railway connection to the airport, 97% completed
11 September 2020
Politics
Poll shows tight race for Bucharest mayor seat
15 September 2020
Discover Romania
Romanian film review and interview – Our Modern Tower of Babel: Please Hold the Line
10 September 2020
Politics
Local elections 2020: Meet the top candidates for the Bucharest mayor seat