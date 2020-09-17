Romania’s daily coronavirus count stays above 1,600

Romania recorded 1,679 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 108,690 on Thursday, September 17, according to the daily report released at 13:00.

Separately, 478 patients retested positive for Covid-19.

Today’s count is the second-highest since the start of the pandemic. Yesterday, September 16, the country reported a record 1,713 cases, the highest daily count so far.

Twenty-seven coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 4,312 since the start of the pandemic.

Of those who passed away in the past 24 hours, two were from the 40-49 age group, three from the 50-59 age group, seven from the 60-69 group, nine from the 70-79 group, and six were older than 80. Twenty-six of them had previous medical conditions.

At the same time, 6,960 coronavirus patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 460 of them in intensive care units.

By September 17, 2,160,669 tests were carried out at a national level, 24,025 of them in the past 24 hours.

Furthermore, 11,540 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, while 5,807 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 38,167 people were under quarantine at home, while seven were under institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo: Ina Plavans/ Dreamstime)

