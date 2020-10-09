Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Romania adds more than 1,300 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, total nears 100,000
10 September 2020
Romania recorded 1,380 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 99,684 on Thursday, September 10, according to the daily report released at 13:00.

Separately, 760 patients retested positive for Covid-19.

Of the total cases, 41,010 patients recovered, while 12,568 asymptomatic patients were discharged ten days after the diagnosis. 

Forty-seven coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 4,065 since the start of the pandemic.  

One was in the 30 to 39 age group, one in the 40 to 49 age group, six in the 50 to 59 group, 15 in the 60 to 69 group, 15 in the 70 to 79 group, and nine were older than 80. Forty-five of them had previous medical conditions. 

At the same time, 7,133 coronavirus patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 459 of them to intensive care units. 

At a national level, 2,015,772 tests were carried out by September 10, 25,185 of them in the past 24 hours.

Furthermore, 10,370 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, while 5,940 people were under institutionalized isolation. Another 35,488 people were under quarantine at home, and 12 under institutionalized quarantine. 

(Photo: Ina Plavans/ Dreamstime)

