Romania adds over 1,600 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, total nears 120,000

Romanian officials confirmed 1,629 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, out of 25,494 tests, according to the official daily report released on Friday, September 25. Thus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania went up to 119,683.

Separately from the new cases, 600 people retested positive for the COVID-19 infection.

About 2.32 million tests were performed in Romania so far. A total of 25,494 tests were performed in the last 24 hours: 15,879 based on the medical protocol, and 9,615 upon request.

A total of 96,158 coronavirus patients were declared cured in Romania so far.

Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 4,633, according to the same report. A total of 42 deaths were reported between September 24 (10:00) and September 25 (10:00), in the age categories of 40-49 years (3 deaths), 50-59 years (5 deaths), 60-69 years (10 deaths), 70-79 years (14 deaths), and 80+ years (10 deaths). Forty-one of the patients had previous medical conditions.

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in intensive care units was 508 on Friday, September 25. In total, 7,245 coronavirus patients are hospitalized.

More than 9,300 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are isolated at home, and 7,004 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 23,850 people are under quarantine at home, and 179 are in institutionalized quarantine.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Robert Kneschke/Dreamstime.com)