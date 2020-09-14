Romania’s new coronavirus cases fall below 700 for the first time in two months

Romanian officials reported 692 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, September 14, the lowest daily total in almost two months. The last time Romania recorded less than 700 daily cases was on July 20, according to Digi24.

However, the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was also small - 7,331.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania reached 104,187 on Monday, according to the official daily report. More than 43,200 coronavirus patients were declared cured so far, and 11,374 asymptomatic patients were discharged ten days after the diagnosis.

Separately from the new cases, 201 people retested positive for the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours.

About 2.08 million tests were performed in Romania so far. A total of 7,331 tests were performed in the last 24 hours: 4,854 based on the medical protocol, and 2,477 upon request.

The death toll has risen to 4,185, according to the same report. A total of 22 deaths were reported between September 13 (10:00) and September 14 (10:00), in the age categories of 50-59 years (5 deaths), 60-69 years (6 deaths), and 70-79 years (7 deaths), and 80+ years (4 deaths). Twenty-one of the patients had previous medical conditions.

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in intensive care units was 456 on Monday, September 14. In total, more than 7,100 coronavirus patients are hospitalized.

A total of 10,847 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are isolated at home, and 5,878 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 36,711 people are under quarantine at home, and 5 are in institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo source: Robert Kneschke/Dreamstime.com)