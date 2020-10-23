Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Social

Total number of COVID-19 cases surpasses 200,000 in Romania after new record daily rise

23 October 2020
The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed by tests in Romania surpassed 200,000 on Friday, October 23. 

Romanian officials confirmed 5,028 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours - the highest daily count registered in Romania since the start of the pandemic. Thus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country went up to 201,032. 

Bucharest recorded 685 new cases of coronavirus infection in 24 hours, according to the official daily report released on Friday. The county of Timis saw the second-highest daily increase of 333 new cases, followed by Cluj - 273, Iasi - 268, and Brasov - 233. 

The rate of new COVID-19 infections in the last 14 days reached 3.33 per thousand inhabitants in Bucharest, 3.54 in Alba county, and 3.18 in Cluj county. Harghita also reached the threshold of three COVID-19 infections per 1,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, according to the same report. 

More than 3 million tests were performed in Romania so far, of which 35,351 in the last 24 hours.   

Almost 145,000 coronavirus patients were declared cured in Romania since the start of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 6,245, with 82 new victims in the last 24 hours.  

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in intensive care units was 782 on Friday. In total, 10,427 coronavirus patients are hospitalized. 

The same report said that 24,199 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are isolated at home, and 9,725 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 50,658 people are under quarantine at home, and 52 are in institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo source: Anyaivanova/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
