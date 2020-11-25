Almost 10,000 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Romania in 24 hours

Romanian officials reported 9,739 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, out of 35,575 tests, according to the official daily report released on Wednesday, November 25. Thus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania went up to 440,344.

Bucharest registered 1,475 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours - the highest number in the country. Next were the counties of Constanta - 747 daily cases, Cluj - 495, Ilfov - 478, and Prahova - 463.

Bucharest and 26 counties across the country are now in the red scenario, after the 14-day incidence rate went over 3 per thousand inhabitants. The rest of the counties are in the yellow scenario (with an incidence rate between 1.5 and 3 per thousand inhabitants). The counties with the highest incidence rates are Sibiu - 7.98 per thousand inhabitants, Brasov - 7, Constanta - 6.89, and Cluj - 6.84.

Almost 314,000 COVID-19 patients were declared cured so far, while the death toll has risen to 10,541. 168 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in intensive care units was 1,205 on Wednesday, November 25. In total, 13,402 coronavirus patients are hospitalized.

The same report said that 43,867 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are isolated at home, and 12,561 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 68,701 people are under quarantine at home, and 15 are in institutionalized quarantine.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Vit Kovalcik/Dreamstime.com)