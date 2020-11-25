Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

Social

Almost 10,000 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Romania in 24 hours

25 November 2020
Romanian officials reported 9,739 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, out of 35,575 tests, according to the official daily report released on Wednesday, November 25. Thus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania went up to 440,344.   

Bucharest registered 1,475 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours - the highest number in the country. Next were the counties of Constanta - 747 daily cases, Cluj - 495, Ilfov - 478, and Prahova - 463. 

Bucharest and 26 counties across the country are now in the red scenario, after the 14-day incidence rate went over 3 per thousand inhabitants. The rest of the counties are in the yellow scenario (with an incidence rate between 1.5 and 3 per thousand inhabitants). The counties with the highest incidence rates are Sibiu - 7.98 per thousand inhabitants, Brasov - 7, Constanta - 6.89, and Cluj - 6.84. 

Almost 314,000 COVID-19 patients were declared cured so far, while the death toll has risen to 10,541. 168 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.  

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in intensive care units was 1,205 on Wednesday, November 25. In total, 13,402 coronavirus patients are hospitalized.   

The same report said that 43,867 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are isolated at home, and 12,561 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 68,701 people are under quarantine at home, and 15 are in institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo source: Vit Kovalcik/Dreamstime.com)

(Photo source: Vit Kovalcik/Dreamstime.com)

