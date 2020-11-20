COVID-19 in Romania: Total number of confirmed cases surpasses 400,000

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed by tests in Romania surpassed 400,000 on Friday, November 20.

Romanian officials reported 9,272 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, out of 36,453 tests, according to the official daily report released on Friday. Thus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania went up to 403,123.

Bucharest registered 1,412 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours - the highest number in the country. Next were the counties of Cluj - 520, Constanta - 456, and Ilfov - 446.

Bucharest and 24 counties across the country are now in the red scenario, after the 14-day incidence rate went over 3 per thousand inhabitants. The rest of the counties are in the yellow scenario (with an incidence rate between 1.5 and 3 per thousand inhabitants). The counties with the highest incidence rates are Sibiu - 8.9 per thousand inhabitants, Ilfov - 7.89, and Cluj - 7.31.

More than 278,600 COVID-19 patients were declared cured so far, while the death toll has risen to 9,756. 160 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in intensive care units was 1,139 on Friday, November 20. In total, 13,548 coronavirus patients are hospitalized.

The same report said that 46,568 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are isolated at home, and 13,628 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 77,496 people are under quarantine at home, and 17 are in institutionalized quarantine.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Robert Kneschke/Dreamstime.com)