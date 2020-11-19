Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Senior Editor 

 

Covid-19 in Romania: Satu Mare and Bistriţa under quarantine, Constanța could follow this weekend

19 November 2020
The cities of Satu Mare and Bistriţa are under quarantine starting November 19. The measure applies for 14 days. 

In Satu Mare, the infection rate reached 7.44 per 1,000 inhabitants on November 18, while in Bistriţa it stood at 9.72.

Six county capitals have already been placed under quarantine: Zalău, where the incidence rate is of 8.72, Baia Mare (a rate of 6.52), Slobozia (8.72), Sibiu (13.65), and Alba Iulia (higher than 10), Mediafax reported. 

While restrictions can vary from one quarantined area to another, parties and events are banned, restaurants are closed, and any trip outside the house needs to be justified in a written statement or by an employer’s note if the trip is made for work-related purposes.

In Satu-Mare, the stores in shopping malls will be closed during the weekends and on legal holidays, except for food stores, pharmacies, pet shops, and cleaners. Private events are not allowed, and restaurants, cafes, terraces, and gambling venues are closed, according to a decision of the Emergency Situations Department (DSU) quoted by Digi24.

Constanța, the largest city on the Romanian Black Sea coast, could be placed under quarantine starting this weekend, Constanța prefect Silviu Coșa told Europa FM. The proposal drafted by the Public Health Department (DSP) on placing Constanța under quarantine received the approval of the National Public Health Institute. A decision is expected in today’s meeting of the County Committee for Emergency Situations, after which the order needs to be approved by the authorities in Bucharest. On November 18, Constanța had an infection rate of 8.78 per 1,000 inhabitants.

(Photo of Bistriţa : Shutterstock)

[email protected]

COVID
Normal
Normal
 

