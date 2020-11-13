Romania sees almost 9,500 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Romanian officials confirmed 9,489 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, out of 37,136 tests. The total number of coronavirus cases thus reached 343,725 in Romania, according to the official daily report released on Friday, November 13.

More than 231,800 patients were declared cured so far, while the death toll has risen to 8,684. A total of 174 COVID-19 patients died in the past 24 hours.

The 14-day incidence rate is now over 3 per thousand inhabitants in Bucharest and the counties of Alba, Arad, Arges, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Brasov, Cluj, Constanta, Covasna, Dambovita, Dolj, Hunedoara, Ilfov, Maramures, Mures, Prahova, Salaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Timis, and Valcea. This means that these areas are in the red scenario. Vrancea county is the only one still left in the green scenario (with an incidence rate below 1.5 per thousand inhabitants).

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in intensive care units was 1,149 on Friday, November 13. In total, 12,892 coronavirus patients are hospitalized.

The same report said that 47,681 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are isolated at home, and 13,141 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 78,569 people are under quarantine at home, and 19 are in institutionalized quarantine.

