Coronavirus in Romania: Total number of confirmed cases nears 19,000

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed by tests in Romania reached 18,982 on Friday, May 29, according to the official daily report released at 13:00. A total of 191 people tested positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours.

The number of confirmed patients who have recovered from COVID-19 also increased to 12,829 (up from 12,629 reported on Thursday). Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 1,240.

At this time, 182 confirmed patients are admitted to intensive care units.

Almost 421,500 tests were processed nationwide by May 29.

About 3,300 people are under institutionalized quarantine in Romania, while more than 95,100 are isolated at home under medical supervision.

Outside of the country, 3,074 Romanian citizens tested positive for COVID-19, most of them in Italy (1,699). Since the start of the pandemic, 106 Romanian citizens died abroad due to the virus. At the same time, 22 were declared cured (9 in Germany, 9 in France, two in Indonesia, one in Luxembourg, and one in Tunisia).

(Photo source: Vit Kovalcik/Dreamstime.com)