Coronavirus in Romania: 127 new cases confirmed in 24 hours, total goes up to over 17,700

A total of 127 people tested positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 17,712, according to the daily official report released on Friday, May 22, at 13:00.

The number of new cases reported on Friday is smaller than the one announced the day before - 198.

The number of confirmed patients who have recovered from COVID-19 also increased to 10,777 (up from 10,581 reported on Thursday). The death toll has also risen to 1,159.

At this time, 200 patients are admitted to intensive care units.

More than 352,600 tests were processed nationwide by Friday, May 22.

Almost 9,000 people are under institutionalized quarantine in Romania, while some 48,600 are isolated at home under medical supervision.

Outside of the country, 3,067 Romanian citizens tested positive for COVID-19, most of them in Italy (1,699). Since the start of the pandemic, 106 Romanian citizens died abroad due to the virus. At the same time, 22 were declared cured (9 in Germany, 9 in France, two in Indonesia, one in Luxembourg, and one in Tunisia).

(Photo source: Ina Plavans/Dreamstime.com)