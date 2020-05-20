Coronavirus in Romania: Almost 200 new cases in 24 hours, total goes up to 17,387

Almost 200 people tested positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in Romania in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 17,387, according to the daily official report released on Wednesday, May 20, at 13:00.

The number of new cases reported on Wednesday (196) is slightly higher than the one announced the day before - 155.

The number of confirmed patients who have recovered from COVID-19 also increased to 10,356 (up from 10,166 reported on Tuesday). The death toll has also risen to 1,141.

At this time, a total of 198 patients are admitted to intensive care units.

Almost 332,500 tests were processed nationwide by Wednesday, May 20.

Over 11,000 people are under institutionalized quarantine in Romania, while some 30,600 are isolated at home under medical supervision.

Outside of the country, 2,924 Romanian citizens tested positive for the COVID-19 infection, most of them in Italy (1,699). Since the start of the pandemic, 104 Romanian citizens died abroad due to the virus. At the same time, 22 were declared cured (9 in Germany, 9 in France, two in Indonesia, one in Luxembourg, and one in Tunisia).

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Virgil Simonescu)