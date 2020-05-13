Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 05/13/2020 - 13:55
Coronavirus cases surpass 16,000 in Romania, death toll rises to over 1,000
13 May 2020
Authorities in Romania confirmed a total of 16,002 cases of coronavirus by Wednesday, May 13, according to the daily official report released at 13:00. More than 220 patients tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed patients who have recovered from COVID-19 also increased to 7,961.

The death toll has also risen to 1,016, according to the same report. At this time, a total of 228 patients are admitted to intensive care units.

More than 277,800 tests were processed nationwide by Wednesday, May 13.

Over 14,300 people are under institutionalized quarantine in Romania, while some 19,000 are under isolation at home and monitored by doctors.

Outside of the country, 2,855 Romanian citizens tested positive for the COVID-19 infection, most of them in Italy (1,698). Since the start of the pandemic, 102 Romanian citizens died abroad due to the virus. At the same time, 21 were declared cured (9 in Germany, 8 in France, two in Indonesia, one in Luxembourg, and one in Tunisia).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal

 

1
 

