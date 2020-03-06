Total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania reaches 19,669

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed by tests in Romania reached 19,669 on Wednesday, June 3, according to the official daily report released at 13:00. A total of 152 people tested positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours (up from 119 reported the day before).

The number of confirmed patients who have recovered from COVID-19 also increased to 13,800 (up from 13,526 reported on Tuesday). Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 1,288.

At this time, 162 confirmed patients are admitted to intensive care units.

More than 459,400 tests were processed nationwide by June 3.

About 2,300 people are under institutionalized quarantine in Romania, while more than 95,500 are isolated at home under medical supervision.

Outside of the country, 3,084 Romanian citizens tested positive for COVID-19, most of them in Italy (1,699). Since the start of the pandemic, 106 Romanian citizens died abroad due to the virus. At the same time, 22 were declared cured (9 in Germany, 9 in France, two in Indonesia, one in Luxembourg, and one in Tunisia).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Anyaivanova/Dreamstime.com)