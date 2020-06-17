Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 13:43
Social
Daily coronavirus cases jump to 345 in Romania
17 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian authorities confirmed 345 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, according to the daily official report released on Wednesday, June 17, at 13:00. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania thus went up to 22,760.

It is the largest daily increase in the last 6 weeks, according to Digi24.ro. On May 7, the number of cases exceeded 390. 

The number of confirmed patients who have recovered from COVID-19 also increased to 16,117 on June 17 (up from 16,071 reported the day before). 

Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 1,451. A total of 14 deaths were reported between June 16 (10:00) and June 17 (10:00), in the age categories of 60-69 years (5 deaths), 70-79 years (4 deaths) and 80+ years (5 deaths).  

At this time, 161 patients are treated in intensive care units. 

More than 585,300 tests were processed nationwide by June 17.

Slightly over 1,500 people are under institutionalized quarantine in Romania, while more than 87,600 are isolated at home under medical supervision. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Anyaivanova/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 13:43
Social
Daily coronavirus cases jump to 345 in Romania
17 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian authorities confirmed 345 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, according to the daily official report released on Wednesday, June 17, at 13:00. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania thus went up to 22,760.

It is the largest daily increase in the last 6 weeks, according to Digi24.ro. On May 7, the number of cases exceeded 390. 

The number of confirmed patients who have recovered from COVID-19 also increased to 16,117 on June 17 (up from 16,071 reported the day before). 

Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 1,451. A total of 14 deaths were reported between June 16 (10:00) and June 17 (10:00), in the age categories of 60-69 years (5 deaths), 70-79 years (4 deaths) and 80+ years (5 deaths).  

At this time, 161 patients are treated in intensive care units. 

More than 585,300 tests were processed nationwide by June 17.

Slightly over 1,500 people are under institutionalized quarantine in Romania, while more than 87,600 are isolated at home under medical supervision. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Anyaivanova/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

17 June 2020
Social
Google fined in Romania for "attack" on People's Cathedral
17 June 2020
Business
Report: One building permit for each 7 km of motorway built in Romania
17 June 2020
Business
Large retailers no longer required to promote Made in Romania food products
17 June 2020
Business
New ranking reveals the most attractive employers in Romania
15 June 2020
Politics
Former commander of U.S. Army in Europe warns Russia may invade Romania to test NATO
15 June 2020
Justice
Romanians plead guilty for running cyber fraud scheme in the U.S.
17 June 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Theater in times of confinement: How a play about the Romanian Revolution of 1989 turned into Zoom production in U.S.
10 June 2020
Business
Analysis: Household income & spending, double on paper in five years. What's the reality behind the numbers in Romania?