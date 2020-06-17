Daily coronavirus cases jump to 345 in Romania

The Romanian authorities confirmed 345 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, according to the daily official report released on Wednesday, June 17, at 13:00. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania thus went up to 22,760.

It is the largest daily increase in the last 6 weeks, according to Digi24.ro. On May 7, the number of cases exceeded 390.

The number of confirmed patients who have recovered from COVID-19 also increased to 16,117 on June 17 (up from 16,071 reported the day before).

Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 1,451. A total of 14 deaths were reported between June 16 (10:00) and June 17 (10:00), in the age categories of 60-69 years (5 deaths), 70-79 years (4 deaths) and 80+ years (5 deaths).

At this time, 161 patients are treated in intensive care units.

More than 585,300 tests were processed nationwide by June 17.

Slightly over 1,500 people are under institutionalized quarantine in Romania, while more than 87,600 are isolated at home under medical supervision.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Anyaivanova/Dreamstime.com)