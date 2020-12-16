Romania registers slight drop in new COVID-19 cases

Romania reported 5,991 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, out of 28,191 tests, according to the official daily report released on Wednesday, December 16. The figure is slightly lower compared to the one reported the day before - 6,171 new cases out of 25,185 tests.

In total, more than 571,700 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Romania since the start of the pandemic. Almost 470,000 COVID-19 patients were declared cured so far, while the death toll has risen to 13,862. 164 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

The situation is still worrying in Bucharest, as the city recorded 1,127 new cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. Next were the counties of Ilfov - 433 new cases, and Brasov - 308.

Bucharest and 13 counties across the country are in the red scenario, with 14-day incidence rates over 3 per thousand inhabitants. Six counties are in the green scenario (with an incidence rate below 1.5 per thousand inhabitants) - Gorj, Harghita, Neamt, Olt, Salaj, and Vrancea, while the rest are in the yellow scenario (with an incidence rate between 1.5 and 3 per thousand inhabitants).

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in intensive care units was 1,267 on Wednesday. In total, 11,977 coronavirus patients are hospitalized.

The same report said that 43,109 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are isolated at home, and 11,298 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 66,541 people are quarantined at home, and 124 are in institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo source: Yauhen Akulich/Dreamstime.com)