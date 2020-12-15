Romania logs more than 6,000 daily Covid-19 cases

Romania added 6,171 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 565,758 on Tuesday, December 15, according to the daily report.

The new cases were recorded out of 25,185 tests carried out over the same interval, with 24.5% of the tests returning positive.

Bucharest reported the highest number of daily infections (1,143), followed by the counties of Iași (288), Constanța (278), Cluj (264), and Timiș (222). Bucharest had an infection rate of 7.01 per 1,000 inhabitants.

Since the start of the pandemic, 465,050 patients have recovered.

The death toll reached 13,698 after 204 coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours. Two were aged between 20 and 29, two between 30 and 39, two between 40 and 49, 21 between 50 and 59, 58 between 60 and 69, 64 between 70 and 79, and 55 were older than 80. Of these, 190 had previous medical conditions.

A total of 12,202 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 1,255 of them to intensive care units.

So far, 4,461,315 tests were carried out at a national level, 25,185 of them in the past 24 hours.

At the same time, 42,590 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, while 11,666 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 64,751 were under quarantine at home, and 138 under institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

