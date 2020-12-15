EC launches app offering updates on Covid-19 situation, travel conditions in Europe

The European Commission launched the Re-open EU mobile app, providing up-to-date information on the health situation, safety and travel measures in all EU member states, as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

The app, which is available for free for Android and iOS systems, complements the Re-open EU web platform, which has been visited nearly 8 million times since its launch in mid-June.

The users of the app can get the latest information on national quarantine measures, testing requirements, and mobile coronavirus contact tracing and warning apps.

The updates are available in the 24 official EU languages, using verified data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the member states.

(Photo: European Commission Facebook Page)

[email protected]