Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 10:05
Social

EC launches app offering updates on Covid-19 situation, travel conditions in Europe

15 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Commission launched the Re-open EU mobile app, providing up-to-date information on the health situation, safety and travel measures in all EU member states, as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

The app, which is available for free for Android and iOS systems, complements the Re-open EU web platform, which has been visited nearly 8 million times since its launch in mid-June.

The users of the app can get the latest information on national quarantine measures, testing requirements, and mobile coronavirus contact tracing and warning apps.

The updates are available in the 24 official EU languages, using verified data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the member states.

(Photo: European Commission Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 10:05
Social

EC launches app offering updates on Covid-19 situation, travel conditions in Europe

15 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Commission launched the Re-open EU mobile app, providing up-to-date information on the health situation, safety and travel measures in all EU member states, as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

The app, which is available for free for Android and iOS systems, complements the Re-open EU web platform, which has been visited nearly 8 million times since its launch in mid-June.

The users of the app can get the latest information on national quarantine measures, testing requirements, and mobile coronavirus contact tracing and warning apps.

The updates are available in the 24 official EU languages, using verified data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the member states.

(Photo: European Commission Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

15 December 2020
Entertainment
Inspiration: Romanian master florist outlines Christmas decorating suggestions
15 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - Alan Stokes (Canadian): A lot of the scenery reminds me of my home in Canada. I plan to live here permanently
14 December 2020
Real Estate
Skanska sells two office buildings in Bucharest to S IMMO for EUR 97 mln
11 December 2020
Politics
Who is AUR, the anti-system movement that has become the new force in Romanian politics?
15 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Career change during the pandemic: Romanian DJ switches to new business & discovers the joy of helping others
09 December 2020
Politics
Finance minister, the Liberals’ first choice to lead Romania’s new center-right Government
09 December 2020
Politics
The end of an era in Romanian politics: former president and former PMs fail to take their parties to the Parliament (comment)
07 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s PM resigns after his party’s defeat in the parliamentary elections