Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 04/22/2020 - 14:12
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of cases reaches 9,710, death toll rises to over 500
22 April 2020
The total number of coronavirus cases reached 9,710 in Romania, according to official data released on Wednesday, April 22, 13:00, as almost 470 new cases were confirmed in 24 hours.

Of the total number of confirmed patients, 2,406 were declared cured and discharged from the hospital.

The death toll has risen to 508, according to the same report. A total of 288 patients are currently admitted to intensive care units.

By April 22, 106,357 tests were processed nationwide.

Suceava has remained the county with most cases of coronavirus infection – 2,372. Bucharest is second, with 1,050 confirmed cases, followed by the counties of Arad – 421, Hunedoara – 405, Timis – 385, and Neamt – 384.

Outside of Romania, 953 Romanian citizens tested positive for COVID-19, most of them in Italy (636) and Spain (196), and 64 have lost their lives. Meanwhile, of the Romanian citizens confirmed with the new coronavirus, 11 were declared cured: 7 in France, 2 in Indonesia, one in Luxembourg, and one in Tunisia.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal
Normal

 

1
 

