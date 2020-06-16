Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 13:22
Social
Romania adds 250 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, total exceeds 22,400
16 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania recorded 250 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 22,415 on Tuesday, June 16, at 13:00, the authorities announced.

Of the confirmed cases, 16,071 people recovered.

By the same date, 1,437 people diagnosed with the Covid-19 infection died, while 173 were being treated in intensive care units.

Throughout Romania, 1,407 people were under institutionalized quarantine, while another 86,122 people were isolating at home.

At a national level, 573,638 tests were processed by June 16.

Outside of the country, 3,393 Romanian citizens were diagnosed with the Covid-19 infection. Since the start of the pandemic, 114 of them died, while 29 recovered.

(Photo: Ina Plavans/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 13:22
Social
Romania adds 250 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, total exceeds 22,400
16 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania recorded 250 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 22,415 on Tuesday, June 16, at 13:00, the authorities announced.

Of the confirmed cases, 16,071 people recovered.

By the same date, 1,437 people diagnosed with the Covid-19 infection died, while 173 were being treated in intensive care units.

Throughout Romania, 1,407 people were under institutionalized quarantine, while another 86,122 people were isolating at home.

At a national level, 573,638 tests were processed by June 16.

Outside of the country, 3,393 Romanian citizens were diagnosed with the Covid-19 infection. Since the start of the pandemic, 114 of them died, while 29 recovered.

(Photo: Ina Plavans/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

15 June 2020
Politics
Former commander of U.S. Army in Europe warns Russia may invade Romania to test NATO
15 June 2020
Justice
Romanians plead guilty for running cyber fraud scheme in the U.S.
10 June 2020
Business
Analysis: Household income & spending, double on paper in five years. What's the reality behind the numbers in Romania?
03 June 2020
Business
Orange Romania doubles net profit
01 June 2020
Politics
Opposition leader asks Romanian PM’s resignation after controversial photo becomes viral, PM pays fine
01 June 2020
Business
Romania's "mall king" will develop EUR 2.9 bln multifunctional complex around Bucharest's exhibition center
29 May 2020
Business
Romania’s central bank decides new monetary policy rate cut to help economy recover from COVID-19
10 June 2020
Entertainment
Coronavirus pandemic inspires Romanian online productions