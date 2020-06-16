Romania adds 250 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, total exceeds 22,400

Romania recorded 250 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 22,415 on Tuesday, June 16, at 13:00, the authorities announced.

Of the confirmed cases, 16,071 people recovered.

By the same date, 1,437 people diagnosed with the Covid-19 infection died, while 173 were being treated in intensive care units.

Throughout Romania, 1,407 people were under institutionalized quarantine, while another 86,122 people were isolating at home.

At a national level, 573,638 tests were processed by June 16.

Outside of the country, 3,393 Romanian citizens were diagnosed with the Covid-19 infection. Since the start of the pandemic, 114 of them died, while 29 recovered.

(Photo: Ina Plavans/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]