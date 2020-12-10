Covid-19 in Romania: A fifth of daily tests return positive

Romania added 2,069 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, a new daily high for a Monday. The new cases were recorded out of 10,051 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, a share of positive tests of 20.58%.

The results of the tests carried out on Sunday, fewer compared to the other weekdays, are reported on Monday. From October 6 to October 10, between 23,400 and 29,280 tests were carried out daily, with a high of 30,190 tests on October 8.

The share of positive tests is lower than the previous Monday, October 5, when it stood at 24%, with 1,591 confirmed cases out of 6,537 tests.

The total number of cases reached 157,352 on Monday, October 12, the Strategic Communications Group announced in the daily report. A total of 118,912 patients recovered by the same date.

Bucharest reported 413 new cases, while two counties reported more than 100 cases: Iași (164) and Prahova (110).

The authorities also announced that the coefficient of cumulated infections over the past 14 days per 1,000 inhabitants was above the 1.5 threshold in Bucharest (2.66) and fourteen other counties: Alba (2.35), Vâlcea (2.32), Iași (1.96), Bacău (1.99), Neamț (1.91), Teleorman (1.74), Sălaj (1.80), Sibiu (1.73), Caraș-Severin (1.64), Cluj (1.66), Brașov (1.55), Timiș (1.56), Vaslui (1.57), and Ilfov (1.50).

When the incidence rate goes above the 1.5 threshold, localities move into the yellow scenario, which includes moderate restrictions, such as closing restaurants, cinemas, events halls, and moving to a hybrid learning system, where students attend both classroom and online courses.

The death toll rose to 5,467 after 56 coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours. Of these, one was in the 20-29 age group, one in the 40-49 age group, eight in the 50-59 age group, 18 in the 60-69 age group, 21 in the 70-79 age group, and seven were older than 80. All of them had previous medical conditions.

A total of 9,365 coronavirus patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 628 of them to intensive care units.

So far, 2,682,588 tests were carried out at a national level, 10,051 in the past 24 hours.

At the same time, 14,446 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, while 8,866 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 31,314 were under quarantine at home, and nine under institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]