Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 13:46

Romania records 320 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, total exceeds 23,000
18 June 2020
Romania recorded 320 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 23,080 on Thursday, June 18, at 13:00, the authorities announced.

Of the confirmed cases, 16,308 people recovered.

By the same date, 1,473 Covid-19 patients died, while 178 patients were being treated in intensive care units.

Throughout Romania, 1,429 people were under institutionalized quarantine, while another 86,167 people were isolating at home.

At a national level, 597,696 tests were carried out so far.

(Photo: Ina Plavans/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

