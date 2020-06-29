Romania adds 269 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, total nears 26,600

Romania recorded 269 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 26,582 on Monday, June 29, the authorities announced in the report released at 13:00.

Of the confirmed cases, 18,912 patients have recovered.

At the same time, 22 Covid-19 patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,634 by June 29.

Of those who passed away, three were aged between 50 and 59, one between 60 and 69, five between 70 and 79, and 13 were over 80 years old. All of those who died had previous medical conditions.

Meanwhile, 210 patients were being treated in intensive care units, down from 217 on Sunday, June 28.

Throughout Romania, 919 people were under institutionalized quarantine, while another 63,788 people were isolating at home, under medical monitoring.

At a national level, 699,688 tests were carried out by June 29.

Outside of the country, 4,795 Romanian citizens tested positive for the Covid-19 infection, most of them in Germany (2,075), Italy (1,885), and Spain (561). Since the start of the pandemic, 115 of them died, while 72 recovered.

(Photo: Anya Ivanova/ Dreamstime)

