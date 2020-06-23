Romania adds 214 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, total exceeds 24,500

Romania recorded 214 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 24,505 on Tuesday, June 23, according to the daily report released at 13:00.

Of the confirmed cases, 17,187 patients have recovered.

At the same time, 16 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 1,539.

Of the coronavirus patients who passed away, two were aged between 30 and 39 years old, three between 50 and 59 years old, four between 60 and 69 years old, two between 70 and 79 years old, and one over 80 years old. Fifteen of those who died also had other medical conditions.

Furthermore, the number of patients treated in intensive care units went up to 200 from 195 the day before.

Throughout Romania, 1,241 people were under institutionalized quarantine, while another 70,768 were isolating at home and monitored by doctors.

By June 23, 639,322 tests were carried out at a national level.

(Photo: Kovalcik/ Dreamstime)

