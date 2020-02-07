Romania adds 450 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, total close to 27,750

Romania recorded 450 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 27,746 on Thursday, July 2, according to the report released at 13:00.

Of the confirmed cases, 20,433 patients were discharged: 19,363 patients have recovered, while 1,070 asymptomatic patients were discharged ten days after the diagnosis.

At the same time, 20 Covid-19 patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,687 by July 2.

Of those who passed away, two were aged between 40 and 49 years old, one between 50 and 59 years old, eight between 60 and 69 years old, four between 70 and 79 years old, and five over 80 years old. All of those who died had previous medical conditions.

Furthermore, the number of patients treated in intensive care units went up to 237, from 222 on July 1.

Throughout Romania, 787 people were under institutionalized quarantine, while another 59,414 people were isolating at home, under medical monitoring.

At a national level, 735,221 tests were carried out by July 2.

(Photo: Anya Ivanova/ Dreamstime)

