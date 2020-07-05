Romania reports 392 new coronavirus cases, total close to 14,500

Romania reported 392 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 14,499 cases on May 7, at 13:00, the authorities announced.

Of the confirmed cases, 6,144 people were declared cured and discharged.

At the same time, 876 Covid-19 patients died. They had been admitted to hospitals in Bucharest and in Dolj, Iași, Suceava, Arad, Bacău, Timiș, Cluj, Neamț, Hunedoara, Constanța, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Ialomița, Bistrița-Năsăud, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Vrancea, Galați, Caraș-Severin, Mureș, Giurgiu, Bihor, Argeș, Vaslui, Botoșani, Alba, Sălaj, Brașov, Mehedinți, Teleorman, Gorj, Prahova, Vâlcea, Călărași, Maramureș and Olt counties.

Furthermore, 234 patients are currently admitted to intensive care units.

Throughout Romania, 14,142 people were under institutionalized quarantine, while 20,841 people were isolating at home.

By May 7, 226,613 tests were carried out at a national level.

Outside of the country, 2,419 Romanian citizens had been diagnosed with the Covid-19 infection. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, 96 of them died, while 21 were declared cured.

(Photo: Vit Kovalcik/ Dreamstime)

