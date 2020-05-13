Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Wed, 05/13/2020 - 08:35
Coronavirus cases rise to almost 15,800 in Romania
13 May 2020
Romania recorded 190 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 15,778 on Tuesday, May 12, at 13:00, the authorities announced.

Of the confirmed cases, 7,685 patients were declared cured and discharged from the hospital.

At the same time, 991 coronavirus patients died. They had been admitted to hospitals in Bucharest and in din Dolj, Iași, Suceava, Arad, Bacău, Timiș, Cluj, Neamț, Hunedoara, Constanța, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Ialomița, Bistrița-Năsăud, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Vrancea, Galați, Caraș-Severin, Mureș, Giurgiu, Bihor, Argeș, Vaslui, Botoșani, Alba, Sălaj, Brașov, Mehedinți, Teleorman, Gorj, Prahova, Vâlcea, Călărași, Maramureș and Olt counties.

Furthermore, 238 patients were admitted to intensive care units.

Throughout Romania, 14,923 people were under institutionalized quarantine, while another 19,007 people were isolating at home.

At a national level, 269,183 tests had been carried out by May 12.

Outside of the country, 2,809 Romanian citizens contracted the Covid-19 infection. Since the start of the pandemic, 102 of them died, while 21 were declared cured.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Normal

 

1
 

