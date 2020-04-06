Daily coronavirus cases jump to 238 in Romania

Romania recorded 238 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 19,907 on Thursday, June 4, at 13:00, the authorities announced.

It is the highest number of daily cases since May 16, when 267 daily cases were reported. Since then, the number of daily cases was generally below 200.

“Given the number of new confirmed cases, above the average of the past week, we draw the attention [to the need] to rigorously follow the sanitary norms and rules to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, especially those regarding wearing a mask in indoor venues, avoiding contact, hand hygiene and social distancing,” the Strategic Communication Group at the Interior Affairs Ministry said in a press release.

Of the confirmed cases, 13,919 patients have recovered and were discharged.

At the same time, 1,299 Covid-19 patients died by June 4, while 153 patients were admitted to intensive care units.

Throughout Romania, 2,363 people were under institutionalized quarantine, while another 96,693 were isolating at home.

At a national level, 472,850 tests were carried out by the same date.

Outside of the country, 3,084 Romanian citizens were diagnosed with the Covid-19 infection, most of them in Italy (1,699), Germany (583), and Spain (561). Since the start of the pandemic, 114 of them died, while 22 recovered.

(Photo: Anya Ivanova/ Dreamstime)

