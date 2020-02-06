Romania reports 119 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Romania reported 119 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 19,517 on Tuesday, June 2, at 13:00, the authorities announced. It is the lowest number of daily cases in the past two months.

Of the total cases, 13,526 patients have recovered and were discharged from the hospital.

By the same date, 1,279 people diagnosed with the Covid-19 infection have died, while 166 patients were admitted to intensive care units.

Throughout Romania, 2,333 people are under institutionalized quarantine, while another 90,103 people are isolating at home.

So far, 448,813 tests have been carried out at a national level.

Outside of the country, 3,074 Romanian citizens tested positive for the Covid-19 infection, most of them in Italy (1,699), Germany (583), and Spain (561). Since the start of the pandemic, 106 of them died, while 22 have recovered.

(Photo: Ina Plavans/ Dreamstime)

