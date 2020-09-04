Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 08:07
Business
RO constructors’ association calls for continuing work where possible
09 April 2020
The association of Romanian construction firms (FPSC) argues that the technical unemployment is the last option to be used by the companies in this sector, and the option should not be seen as a facility that all companies must take advantage of - but as a support to those who are really forced to use it.

FPSC calls for responsibility for all employers in the construction sector.

“We argue for continuing work, where this is possible," the association’s representatives said in a press release quoted by Economica.net.

The association also points out that the Government has mentioned ex-post checks on the circumstances that forced the companies to suspend labour contracts.

“And we estimate that the checks will be extremely serious and the risk of substantial fines in the case of statements that are not in line with the reality, is an extremely high one,” FPSC warned.

At the same time, FPSC highlights that during this period, employers must provide sanitary protection equipment and materials necessary for washing and disinfection, to supervise and enforce the rules for preventing COVID-19 infestation.

(Photo:Pexels.com)

[email protected]

