Swiss Sika takes over major RO construction materials producer
17 March 2020
Swiss group Sika, one of the biggest producers of chemical building materials in the world, has received the green light from Romania’s Competition Council to take over AdePlast, one of the biggest Romanian building materials producers.

AdePlast owns four industrial platforms located in Oradea, Ploiesti, Roman, and Isalnita, covering all of the country’s regions.

It reported a turnover of RON 474 million (over EUR 100 mln) in 2018, up 13% on the previous year, after it inaugurated that year a new industrial platform in Isalnița, Dolj county, upon EUR 22 mln investments.

AdePlast owns in Roman an industrial platform that includes a factory of dry adhesives and mortars with a capacity of 450,000 tonnes per year and an expanded polystyrene production line with an annual capacity of 700,000 cubic meters.

In Oradea, it has developed a production capacity of 250,000 tonnes of dry adhesives and mortars, a factory of decorative paints and plasters that produces 50,000 tonnes per year, as well as an expanded polystyrene factory that can produce 700,000 cubic meters per year.

On the industrial platform in Ploiesti there is a factory of dry adhesives and mortars with a capacity of 450,000 tonnes per year, an expanded polystyrene factory of 1.05 million cubic meters per year, a graphite polystyrene production line of 150,000 meters cubes, and a factory of paints, decorative plasters, varnishes and enamels, with a capacity of 50,000 tons per year.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

